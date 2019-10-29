Mobile man charged with sexually abusing ‘physically helpless or mentally incapacitated’ person

Bunny Lim, 37

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is accused of sexually abusing a “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated” person, according to court records.

A grand jury indicted 37-year-old Bunny Lim in August. He was arrested October 21 on a sex abuse charge and released two days later on a $10,000 bond.

News 5 is working to gather more details on the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse.

