Mobile man charged with sex crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant on Saturday for the arrest of William Malone for sexual abuse, rape and sodomy.
The warrant for 44 year-old Malone’s arrest was issued on March 20th.
We have reached out for more information on this arrest and are waiting for more details.
