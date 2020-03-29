Mobile man charged with sex crimes

Mobile County

by: Gabby Easterwood

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant on Saturday for the arrest of William Malone for sexual abuse, rape and sodomy.

The warrant for 44 year-old Malone’s arrest was issued on March 20th.

We have reached out for more information on this arrest and are waiting for more details.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories