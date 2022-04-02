MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to jail records, a man from west Mobile was arrested and charged with murder early Saturday morning. 27-year-old Morgan Barnhill was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail just after midnight this morning.

The most serious crime in his booking log is murder. The records indicate he was also arrested for charges from a 2019 warrant that include failure to register a vehicle, no seat belt, and no insurance. Jail records indicate this is the only time he’s been booked into jail in Mobile County.

We don’t have information on the circumstances of the murder Barnhill is accused of. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.