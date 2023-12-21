MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in jail on a murder charge after he was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 1.

Keeman Marcellus Tover, 21, was booked into jail on Thursday and charged with murder in connection to the traffic accident with a death investigation.

Mobile police responded to a traffic accident with severe injuries on the 200 block of South Ann St. before 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

Tover was ejected from the vehicle. Inside the vehicle was 20-year-old Tamichael Brown, who had suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tover was transported to the hospital for severe injuries.

According to the Mobile Police Department, preliminary findings indicate that Tover shot Brown during an argument.

Tover is now in jail after being released from the hospital and has been in custody since the incident.