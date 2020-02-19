Mobile man charged with making terrorist threats against law enforcement, mayor and church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening law enforcement, a government official and a church. Mobile Police charged 32-year-old Shayan Aboutalebi with making terrorist threats and for possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Aboutalebi made threats on Facebook live against Government Street Baptist Church, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and law enforcement agencies.

Police say when they went to arrest Aboutalebi he had crystal meth in his possession.

LATEST STORIES