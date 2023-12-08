MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is behind bars for allegedly using another person’s lost credit card, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police officers received a report on Nov. 30 about a person who lost their wallet. That person said they noticed fraudulent charges made on the account at several stores, according to an MPD news release.

During the investigation, Anthony Christopher Scott, 48, was identified as the suspect, and officers arrested him Thursday at his workplace.

They conducted a search warrant at Scott’s apartment and recovered items he allegedly purchased with the victim’s debit card, according to MPD.

Scott is charged with seven counts of fraudulent debit/credit card use and one count of third-degree property theft.

His bond is $17,000, and he will appear in court on Wednesday, according to the Mobile Metro Jail’s website.