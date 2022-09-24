MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old Mobile man is back behind bars after an arrest for, among other charges, attempted murder. Tymetrick James was booked just after 1 Saturday morning into Mobile Metro Jail.

James was also charged with attempting to elude police and firing into a building or vehicle. Back in March, he was one of four people charged in connection with a shooting at a vigil for two murder victims. It’s not clear if this latest arrest was for a new crime or in connection to the incident from months ago. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.