MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was charged with eight sex crimes, including two child sex crimes, by a Grand Jury, according to an indictment from the Circut Court.
Joshua Bethea was charged with:
- First-degree attempted rape
- Second-degree attempted rape
- First-degree sodomy
- Second-degree sodomy of someone between 12 and 16
- First-degree rape
- Second-degree rape of someone between 12 and 16
- Sexual abuse by force
- Second-degree sexual abuse
Bethea’s total bond amount is set at $185,000. His bond for each charge is as follows:
|Charge
|Bond Amount
|First-degree attempted rape
|$20,000
|Second-degree attempted rape
|$10,000
|First-degree sodomy
|$50,000
|Second-degree sodomy of someone between 12 and 16
|$20,000
|First-degree rape
|$50,000
|Second-degree rape of someone between 12 and 16
|$20,000
|Sexual abuse by force
|$10,000
|Second-degree sexual abuse
|$5,000
The Grand Jury Session took place in February 2022.