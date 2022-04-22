MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was charged with eight sex crimes, including two child sex crimes, by a Grand Jury, according to an indictment from the Circut Court.

Joshua Bethea was charged with:

  • First-degree attempted rape
  • Second-degree attempted rape
  • First-degree sodomy
  • Second-degree sodomy of someone between 12 and 16
  • First-degree rape
  • Second-degree rape of someone between 12 and 16
  • Sexual abuse by force
  • Second-degree sexual abuse

Bethea’s total bond amount is set at $185,000. His bond for each charge is as follows:

ChargeBond Amount
First-degree attempted rape $20,000
Second-degree attempted rape$10,000
First-degree sodomy$50,000
Second-degree sodomy of someone between 12 and 16$20,000
First-degree rape$50,000
Second-degree rape of someone between 12 and 16$20,000
Sexual abuse by force$10,000
Second-degree sexual abuse$5,000

The Grand Jury Session took place in February 2022.