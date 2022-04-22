MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was charged with eight sex crimes, including two child sex crimes, by a Grand Jury, according to an indictment from the Circut Court.

Joshua Bethea was charged with:

First-degree attempted rape

Second-degree attempted rape

First-degree sodomy

Second-degree sodomy of someone between 12 and 16

First-degree rape

Second-degree rape of someone between 12 and 16

Sexual abuse by force

Second-degree sexual abuse

Bethea’s total bond amount is set at $185,000. His bond for each charge is as follows:

Charge Bond Amount First-degree attempted rape $20,000 Second-degree attempted rape $10,000 First-degree sodomy $50,000 Second-degree sodomy of someone between 12 and 16 $20,000 First-degree rape $50,000 Second-degree rape of someone between 12 and 16 $20,000 Sexual abuse by force $10,000 Second-degree sexual abuse $5,000

The Grand Jury Session took place in February 2022.