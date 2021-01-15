Mobile man charged in 2016 unsolved murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2016 unsolved murder.

Jail records show Tenereo Rowser was arrested early Friday morning. Court documents show Rowser is charged in a homicide that took place on October 14, 2016, in the Economy Inn parking lot on St. Stephens Rd. The documents identify the victim as William Hall.

William Hall, 62

In December of that year, Mobile police said 12 homicides were still unsolved and had previously announced a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the cases.

The murder of Hall was one of the 12 listed. Police say they found a 62-year-old man shot and lying on the side of the road on October 14, 2016.