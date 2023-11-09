MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an electric shopping cart.

Mobile Police Department officers were called to Piggly Wiggly, at 1360 Navco Road, for a theft report. Officers arrived and found that a man had taken an electric shopping cart from the store.

Herman McMillian, 66, was allegedly found driving the shopping cart nearby around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was arrested on first-degree theft of property, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

The cart was returned to the store, according to Mobile police.

