Mobile man booked into jail for alleged sex crimes against minor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Wednesday after being incited by a grand jury for sodomy, sexual abuse and rape charges back in April.

According to court documents provided by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Darshun Marceles O’Neal was indicted on April 30 on three counts:

  • Engaging in sodomy with a person younger than 16-years-old and older than 12-years-old
  • Subjecting a person who was younger than 16-years-old and older than 12-years-old to sexual contact
  • Engaging in sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16-years-old and older than 12-years-old.

His bond is currently set at $41,000.

