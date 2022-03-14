MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man has been arrested after Mobile Police say he attacked his dad with a machete and strangled him. Details about the alleged incident came from a MPD news release.

Mobile Police responded to a domestic complaint at 2:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Primrose Avenue. They say that Daniel Knowles, 31, got into a verbal altercation with his dad and armed himself with a machete. Knowles caused minor injuries to his father’s face and strangled him, according to the news release.

Knowles was arrested for domestic violence by strangulation, domestic violence assault and domestic violence menacing.