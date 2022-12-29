MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off.

Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at about 2:45 p.m. on Old Shell Road. Police determined that two burglary suspects were at the home when the owner arrived.

One suspect, who police said was sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway, fled in the vehicle. But a second suspect assaulted the homeowner before leaving, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.