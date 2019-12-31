Mobile man arrested on multiple arson charges

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators say a Mobile man set several fires in the Crichton area and tried to set others.

Investigators say the arson and attempted arson happened at businesses including Dairy Queen on Springhill Avenue and Church’s Chicken on Moffett Road.

Paul Law, 35, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He’s charged with two counts of arson, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of attempted arson.

Mobile Fire-Rescue had previously named Demarcus Battles as a suspect in the fires. He has since been cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to this case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories