MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested a man Thursday night for trafficking cocaine and 12 other arrest warrants.

Around 9:35 p.m., Mobile police officers encountered the suspect, who is a known male subject with multiple warrants, at the 700 block of Farnell Street. Once officers attempted to detain Desmond Lambert, 31. Police allege he resisted.

Officers eventually took Lambert into custody. Police said they found 53 grams of cocaine on his person and “a large sum of money” in his vehicle.