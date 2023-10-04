MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple child pornography charges, according to an MCSO press release.

Michael “Trent” Myers, 33, was arrested and charged with the production of child pornography, sex abuse of a child less than 12 and five counts of possession of child pornography.

MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Myers. The ICAC Unit is a national program with 61 coordinated task forces, which represent over 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement. ICAC investigates, prosecutes and develops ways to respond to crimes against children.

According to the official ICAC website, over 89,400 people have been arrested by this task force and over 675,000 people have been trained.