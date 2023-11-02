MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a suspect in the Airport Boulevard Waffle House incident where a man held an employee at gunpoint on Halloween.

Adrian Hardy Jr., 21, of Mobile, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing a Waffle House in the early hours of Halloween.

According to officials with the Mobile Police Department, his arrest came after he was stopped by officers in his vehicle for a traffic violation.

The officers noticed his vehicle, and he was later arrested.

Hardy is on his way to jail and will be booked on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the Waffle House, located near South Beltline Highway, on Tuesday at 2:55 a.m. for a robbery report.

When they arrived, officers learned that a man had entered the restaurant and requested change.

When a Waffle House employee opened the cash register, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and attempted to take money from it, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The man then left the scene without taking anything, according to police.

Hardy has been charged with first-degree robbery, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office prison portal.