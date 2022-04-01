GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mobile man after he was found with a “felony amount of marijuana” during a safety checkpoint.

Jaylon Shermone Keeling, 21, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after deputies stopped him and three others at a safety checkpoint in the Basin community of George County.

Deputies found between 30 and 250 grams of marijuana and a gun. Keeling was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Possession of Marijuana, according to a news release from the GCSO.

Keeling was given a bond of $10,000 and he remains in custody, according to the release.

The case was then turned over to the Mississippi Narcotics Task Force. More charges may be pending, according to the release. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811.