MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a Christmas Day burglary caught on camera at a Winn-Dixie, according to the Mobile Police Department.

On Dec. 25, around 5:30 p.m., surveillance cameras caught a man busting a window at the Winn-Dixie on Government Boulevard and climbing inside the store.

He grabbed some items inside the store before leaving the way he had entered, according to the footage.

Gregory Lewis, 63, was arrested on Jan. 5 after police received tips from the public based on the surveillance video.

Lewis was charged with third-degree burglary and outstanding warrants.

Watch the surveillance video at the top of this page.