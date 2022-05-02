BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that a Mobile man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting.

Tadarius Dale, 23, was the driver of a vehicle that police were looking for in regards to a shooting at a motel in Panama City Beach, Fla. Deputies were called to the El Pine Motel around 3:30 a.m. on May 1 about a shooting in the motel parking lot. A 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his stomach while in his vehicle.

When deputies reviewed the surveillance video at the motel, they saw the suspect walking toward the vehicle. After a brief conversation, the suspect fired one shot into the vehicle while still talking to the victim through the passenger side door. The suspect then allegedly ran from the truck back to his motel room where he and his roommate left from. They were then seen leaving the parking lot in a Jeep Compass, passing the victim when they left. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found the jeep at a gas station in Panama City, which is where they found Dale and his passenger 19-year-old Marques Player. Player was wearing the same clothes as the shooter from the surveillance video. Both men were detained and brought to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Player admitted to shooting the victim and telling Dale what happened while they were fleeing the scene. Deputies said the motive of the shooting is still under investigation.