UPDATE:Mobile man arrested on child porn charge released from jail

UPDATE: 7/11/2019 10:00- Records show 30-year old Logan Maughon was released from Metro Jail Wednesday night just before 8pm.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An investigation by the Mobile Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Crimes Against Children Task Force led to an arrest of a man charged with possession of child pornography.

Mobile Police arrested Logan Maughon, 30, Wednesday after a cyber tip led the investigation. While searching his house, police say they found over 21,000 images of child porn.