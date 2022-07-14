MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in Jail after allegedly stealing an 18-wheeler from a Pilot truck stop in Mobile and fleeing police to Jackson County, Miss.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports of a man driving erratically in a tractor-trailer on State Route 63 around 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 13.

The driver did not stop and ran a red light as a deputy tried to pull him over, according to the sheriff’s report.

The front two tires of the truck were blown out by spike strips placed in the road, but the man kept driving until stopping in the front yard of a home at the corner of Frederick and Camellia streets in Moss Point at 4:30 a.m.

Robert Oakley, Jr., 51, allegedly ran from the 18-wheeler before being captured by deputies and a Moss Point Police K-9 unit. He’s charged with driving under the influence of a non-alcoholic substance, felony pursuit, and possession of stolen property. Oakley is currently being held in the Jackson County jail.