MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly stole from a church.

Sheldon Barker, 34, was arrested on Jan. 25 after officers spotted him near New Testament Holiness Church in Mobile. Officers determined that Barker was stealing copper wire from an air condition unit inside the church.

Barker was charged with five counts of theft of property first degree. In total, Baker has been charged for theft of property and robbery 19 times in Mobile County.