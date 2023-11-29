MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly broke into two apartments, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Johnny Stokes, 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two probation violations.

The home invasions occurred on the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.

According to MPD, Stokes broke into an occupied apartment with a firearm, which led to an altercation. Stokes allegedly struck the victim in the apartment and then ran to another apartment where he tried to hide his gun.

Stokes will appear in court on Thursday morning.

