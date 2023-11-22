MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted his parents, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Peter Kearns, 45, was charged with two counts of second-degree elderly abuse and neglect, resisting arrest, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and second-degree marijuana possession.

According to MPD, Kearns’ mother went to the Mobile Police Headquarters on Monday to report she had been physically assaulted on a previous date.

Kearns is scheduled to be back in court Friday morning.

