MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in jail after his arrest for allegedly being connected to several car burglaries, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Jacob McClenton, 23, was pulled over by police on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. when officers noticed a vehicle marked as “be on the lookout” in connection to several vehicle burglaries.

Officers turned on their lights and sirens, and McClenton pulled his vehicle over and complied with them, according to an MPD news release.

Police detained McClenton and determined him responsible for several vehicle burglaries near Rangeline Road, the release said.

McClenton is charged with 15 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and one third-degree escape charge.

He will appear in court on Jan. 3.