Mobile man arrested again for 1999 cold case murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man who had a murder charge against him dropped earlier this year is back in custody charged with murder once again.
Dammon Wright was initially arrested in June in connection with the 1999 murder of Marcel Chandler.
A month later, the murder charge against Wright was dropped after the District Attorney’s Office found no probable cause.
On Wednesday, Wright was booked back in jail on a grand jury murder charge.
A second suspect, Jamelle Thomas, is also charged with murder in this case.
