Mobile man arrested again for 1999 cold case murder pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man charged in a cold case murder faced a judge Monday and pleaded not guilty. A month after the original charge dropped he was accused again.

Dammon Wright was initially arrested in June in connection with the 1999 murder of Marcel Chandler.

A month later, the murder charge against Wright was dropped after the District Attorney’s Office found no probable cause.

Then in November, Wright was booked back in jail on a grand jury murder charge.

He is currently out of custody.

A second suspect, Jamelle Thomas, is also charged with murder in this case.

Wright’s attorney told WKRG that Wright is innocent and they are confident they will prove that in court.

Wright will face a judge again for a disposition hearing on May 13.

