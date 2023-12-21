SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument with his child’s mother.

Emmanuel Campbell, 25, of Mobile, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old Chad Bahm on 3rd Street in Satsuma, according to a news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Evidence and witness testimony showed officers that Campbell was in a “domestic violence altercation” with his child’s mother, according to the MCSO.

During the argument, the mom’s family members came outside to intervene. Campbell then allegedly got a gun out of his car and shot Bahm in the chest.

Campbell was charged with murder, third-degree domestic violence and second-degree possession of marijuana.