MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in custody after he allegedly stole a person’s wallet and keys, and used the victim’s credit card to make a purchase, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Shermain Dion Jordan, 33, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with fraudulent use credit card possession, theft of property in the first degree and the fourth degree, and a felony probation violation.

Officers responded to a reported vehicle theft at the Waffle House at 3651 Airport Blvd. around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They learned a man had entered the business, took the victim’s keys and wallet from behind the counter before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

Police located the man at the parking lot of the Old Navy at 1310 Tingle Circle East and took him into custody.

It was later discovered Jordan allegedly used the victim’s card to purchase items at Old Navy.

Jordan is set to appear in court on Monday.

