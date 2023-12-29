MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle and attempted to run from police, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers observed a stolen vehicle around 3 p.m. Thursday on Carlisle Court and made a traffic stop.

According to police, the driver stopped and then attempted to run away before police caught him.

Michael Stone, 19, was arrested. He is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree marijuana possession, no insurance, no driver’s license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

He will appear in court on Jan. 4.