MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested on Jan. 5 for allegedly trying to steal stadium bleachers.

At about 12:22 p.m., Mobile Police officers spotted a vehicle dragging a “large set of stadium bleachers” near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to a news release from the MPD.

Michael McClellan, 60, the possible driver of the vehicle, was arrested.