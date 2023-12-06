MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Monday after he was allegedly selling drugs at a local apartment complex, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit were investigating a report in the Dauphin Island Parkway area.

That report led deputies to Kirk Sintel Actkins, 38, who had several felony warrants and was allegedly selling narcotics from Bayou Bend Apartments, according to the MCSO.

The Narcotics Unit located Actkins in front of the Family Dollar Store on DIP, and he was arrested.

A search warrant was obtained for his home and deputies were able to find two weapons, marijuana and two digital scales, according to an MCSO news release.

More charges are expected to be filed once the investigation is complete.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Mobile neighborhood to install police-accessible cameras to catch criminals