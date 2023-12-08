MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in jail after he allegedly robbed a local gas station Thursday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 1700 Michigan Ave. just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

On the scene, officers learned a man had entered the store, taken items without paying and brandished a gun when the cashier confronted him. The cashier was not injured.

Mobile Police arrested Benard Andrews Jr., 31, Friday. He is charged with first-degree robbery and two misdemeanor probation violations.

