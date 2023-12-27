MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Samuel Leroy Moss Jr., 29, of Mobile, was charged with domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, and assault with bodily fluids, which is a misdemeanor.

Samuel Leroy Moss Jr. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers responded to a reported domestic violence complaint around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the 1300 block of Springhill Avenue.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Police learned the woman’s boyfriend, Moss, had physically assaulted her by striking her multiple times, attempting to strangle her, and subjecting her to an assault involving bodily fluids, according to an MPD news release.

Moss remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

He will appear in court on Jan. 3.