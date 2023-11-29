MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is behind bars after he led a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

James Locke Jr., 25, was charged with the use or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of attempting to elude, second-degree marijuana possession, a previous warrant for tinted windows and two probation revocations.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Moffett Road near Carre Drive West.

According to police, Locke refused to stop when officers turned on their blue light and sirens, which led to a chase.

Locke allegedly drove into the woods, crashed and ran off before he was taken into custody by police.

After further investigation, it was found the vehicle Locke was driving had been stolen out of Lee County, Mississippi, and he was found with drugs, police said.

