MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested Monday after he was seen trying to enter a car that had been reported stolen from a dealership, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers with the MPD were called to the parking lot at 658 Schillinger Road S., on Monday at 11 a.m. concerning a car reported stolen from AutoNation Honda on the East I-65 Service Road.

The vehicle had been stolen from the dealership on Saturday and had been traced to that parking lot through a GPS device on the car, according to an MPD news release.

While officers were on the scene, a man approached the car with a shopping cart and attempted to get in, according to police.

Kyle Eddie Thomas, 27, of Mobile, was arrested and found to have shoplifted merchandise from a local store, police said.

Thomas was charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and third-degree retail theft of property.