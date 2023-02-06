MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend.

MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene found that the victim’s boyfriend, armed with a gun, forced her into a vehicle.

MPD said officers later found the subject, Derrick Kyle Jr., 23, walking near a bus station. Kyle was arrested and charged with kidnapping.