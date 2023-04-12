MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are searching for a man who allegedly choked his girlfriend, assaulted her and slammed their child on the bed Tuesday night, according to a release.

Police said the man left the area and then “posted private pictures” of the 17-year-old victim on social media using her phone.

This happened on Torrey Drive at around 5:42 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. Police were called for a domestic violence complaint.

The man is facing domestic violence (strangulation), child abuse, distribution of a private image, theft or property, harassment and criminal mischief charges, according to the release.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.