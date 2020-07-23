Mobile man accused of trying to carjack four people in one day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for allegedly trying to carjack four people in one day is now in custody.

Zacarro Lucky, 35, was arrested Thursday in connection with the crimes, which all happened Saturday in Mobile, according to MPD.

The alleged crime spree began Saturday morning around 10:35 at the Regions Bank on Airport Boulevard near Sage Avenue. Police say Lucky stole a woman’s car at gunpoint. The woman was sitting in her car after making a deposit at the ATM. Her car was later discovered on Navco Road.

Police say the next three crimes happened later in the day, all within an hour of each other.

Around 3:45 p.m., police say Lucky tried to steal a woman’s car at the Dollar General at McVay Drive and Halls Mill Road. That woman was able to drive away and call the police.

At 4:10 p.m., Lucky is accused of trying to steal another woman’s car at the same Dollar General. That attempt was also unsuccessful because the victim had her keys on her.

Police say the fourth crime happened at 4:30 p.m. at Luxury Nail Bar at McGowin Park. The victim was waiting for her sister when she says Lucky stole her car at gunpoint.

Jail records show Lucky has a criminal history in Mobile that dates back to 2002 and includes various burglary, theft and other charges.

