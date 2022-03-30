MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — A man from Mobile is accused of shooting and injuring a Moss Point K9 early Tuesday morning. Moss Point Police announced the arrest of 44-year-old Richard McGuire. Moss Point Police said they were responding to an emergency call at a Shell gas station when a suspect ran into a wooded area. Police dog Buddy was sent after him, the officer heard a gunshot and Buddy returned and collapsed from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The K9 officer was rushed to a vet clinic in Mobile for treatment. According to an updated Facebook post from Moss Point PD: “Buddy is improving. He is now off oxygen support and breathing on his own.” McGuire is being held on a total of $80,000 bond accused of “Commercial Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Injuring a Public Service Animal.” The police say a woman who was also detained with the suspect was released, police said she had no knowledge of the crimes.