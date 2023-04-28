Eddie Lacy, 40, was arrested by a Mobile Fire Investigator. He is accused of setting a fire inside his girlfriend’s bedroom. (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they charged a man with arson after he allegedly set something on fire inside his girlfriend’s bedroom Thursday morning.

Eddie Lacy, 40, was arrested by a Mobile Fire Investigator. This happened on Greenlawn Drive at around 7:08 a.m. on Thursday, April 27.

Police said Lacy and his girlfriend got into a “verbal dispute” and he was asked to leave. Lacy left and “shortly after a fire was detected inside a bedroom,” reads the release.

Mobile Fire responded to the home on Greenlawn Drive and put the fire out. Lacy was found on scene.