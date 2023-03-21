MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 17 years and four months in prison after he was found guilty on multiple charges including robbery, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Lindell Dortch, 41, was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Waffle House four times and several gas stations in Mobile between September and October 2021. Each robbery was captured on surveillance video and Dortch was seen wearing similar outfits and waving a black gun.

Mobile Police Department detectives were able to identify the car Dortch was seen driving away from the scenes, which led them to execute a search warrant on Dortch’s apartment after they found the car at the apartment complex.

During the search, detectives found the clothes Dortch had worn during the robberies and the pistol used. Dortch confessed to the robberies in an interview with detectives. Dortch had previously been convicted on other felony charges including burglary, theft, assault and drug offenses.

In this case Dortch was found guilty of robbery, being a felon in possession of a gun and brandishing a gun during crimes of violence. Dortch was sentenced to 17 years and four months in prison along with five years of supervised release.