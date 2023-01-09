MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Zackery Hannah, 20, is accused of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, and harming a police animal. Hannah appeared before Judge Spiro Cheriogotis in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Hannah is accused of murdering Matthew Richardson, 31, by shooting him in the face with a shotgun in early November.

Prosecutors said he was in a domestic violence situation with his ex-girlfriend. Two City of Mobile Homicide Unit detectives testified about their investigation. Detective Rory Graves testified about the domestic situation between Hannah’s ex-girlfriend.

According to Graves, Hannah’s ex-girlfriend was trying to pack her items from a shed in the backyard of a home on Bryant Street and leave Hannah Monday evening. Hannah then punched her in the face and then choked her. She then told Hannah that her brother Matthew was on the way to help her with her items and leave.

Graves said when Matthew Richardson arrived, Hannah pointed the shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed and didn’t go off.

He said after that, Richardson pulled Hannah to the side and asked, “what are you going to do?” Hannah pulled the trigger and shot him in the face, killing him.

When investigators arrived at the home, they found Matthew Richardson deceased face down.

Matthew’s father, Maurice, said he learned a lot of new information about what happened in court, but it was difficult for him to hear.

“The events that took place with the officers and the position that Matt was found in when they get there and that was a real, signifying piece of information we needed,” said Richardson outside the courtroom.

After hearing all of the testimony, the family said they are hopeful about the investigation.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see a life taken lightly like this with a child that doesn’t have a father anymore,” said Matthew’s stepmother Venus Ann Richardson. “But to know that justice is being done and that you know, everything that can be done is being done is a great help.”

After Hannah reportedly killed Richardson, he engaged in a shootout with officers injuring one in both of his legs. Officers returned fire and struck Hannah, leading him to be taken to a hospital for care.

District Attorney-elect Keith Blackwood said Hannah is a risk to the community.

“The allegations are certainly bad,” said Blackwood. “Anytime you have a situation with a shoot out, there’s an obvious risk to people in the community. Especially when it happens in a residential neighborhood. That is certainly a risk. I think all of that was taken into account at the bond hearing. And you know, Zachary Hanna has a very high bond, due to the you know, the dangerousness of the alleged events that he precipitated. And so, you know, it’s certainly a danger to the community when something like this happened.”

Detectives also testified that Hannah admitted to killing Richardson while he was receiving treatment from USA Health.

Hannah’s defense attorney, Stewart Hanley, declined to comment on the case.

Hannah’s bond for murder alone is set at $1.5 million. Along with other charges, his bond is set to nearly $2 million.

His case is bound over to a grand jury.