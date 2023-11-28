MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into his parents’ home, hit his mother and fought his father, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Christopher Phillips, 35, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence (harassment), second-degree domestic violence (burglary) and a violation of a violence protection order, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The incident allegedly occurred on the 1600 block of Polk St.

Before police officers arrived, they received a report that Phillips unlawfully entered the home, hit his mother, and got into a physical conflict with his father.

His bond hearing for third-degree domestic violence (harassment) is set for Jan. 3, 2024.

His bond hearings for second-degree domestic violence (burglary) and violence protection order violation were held Nov. 24.

