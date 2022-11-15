MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of beating a man to death with a shovel was granted a reduced bond Tuesday morning. Morgan Barnhill remains behind bars accused of murder, with a reduced bond of $300,000.

Barnhill’s attorney, Bucky Thomas requested for his client’s bail to be reduced because of his lack of prior criminal history. Barnhill is accused of forcefully beating 25-year-old Etienne Murray in the head with a shovel in April. Murray later died from his injuries.

Although the prosecution did not want Barnhill’s bond reduced, Judge Zackery Moore dropped his bond from $500,000 to $300,000.

“We believe that the $500,000 dollar bond was very appropriate given the particularly cruel nature of the facts in that case,” said Lauren Walsh, Mobile County Assistant District Attorney.

WKRG NEWS 5 reached out to Etienne Murray’s mother for comment, and she gave us a statement stating, “Whether he has a record or not, he planned to and intentionally murdered my child. I pray his karma is swift and extremely brutal.”

If Barnhill is to make a bond, he will have to:

Wear an ankle monitor

Required house arrest with an 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. curfew

Only allowed to travel to court and to his attorney’s office

No possession of a firearm

No contact with the victim’s family

This case is expected to go before a Grand Jury at a later date.