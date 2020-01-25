Mobile makes list of “Deadliest US Cities”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While Mobile failed to meet the goal of being the safest city in America in 2020, it looks like the time leading up to 2020 was tough too. CBS News compiled FBI crime data to create a list of the “Deadliest US Cities.” Mobile had a murder rate of 10.6 per 100,000 people. The Port City tied with Knoxville at 54th on the list. The list is based on 2018 crime data from the FBI and only compares cities with populations of 100,000 or more.

Montgomery was the other major city in Alabama to make the list. Alabama’s state capitol had 14.6 murders per 100,000 to put them at number 33. Pensacola is not counted in this comparison because its population is below 100,000.

New Orleans was in 4th place, Detroit 3rd, Baltimore 2nd and St. Louis had the highest murder rate at 60.9 per 100,000 in 2018.