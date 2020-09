MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) --The hot topic throughout the aftermath of Hurricane Sally is the question of when a federal emergency declaration from FEMA will happen, Mobile County EMA giving us that insight.

Mobile County EMA tells us they are still accessing damage and gathering totals, they planned on sending those numbers into FEMA by Friday night. Mike Evans, the MCEMA Deputy director saying he is confident they will well surpass the required amount. "That number right now looks to be about $16 million and that's for the entire county."