Mobile less impacted by COVID-19 unemployment than nearby cities

Mobile has been less impacted by COVID-19 related unemployment than other Gulf Coast and Alabama cities.

Cities with casinos, like Gulfport-Biloxi, have suffered some of the largest increases in unemployment due to COVID-19. Using statistics from the Bureau of Labor, personal finance website WalletHub reports Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson, Nevada are three of the top four cities for COVID-19 related job losses. Casinos are just beginning to reopen across the country, after being closed under coroanavirus stay-at-home orders.

Gulfport ranked 13th in the survey with 25.3-percent unemployment in April, up 457-percent from last year, and 409-percent since January. Mobile ranked 61st, with 16.3-percent unemployment, up 342-percent from last April, and up 288-percent since the first of the year.

New Orleans ranked 20th, Montgomery 37th, and Birmingham 52nd.

See the full report here