MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local leaders and other officials held a town meeting to discuss the dangers of fentanyl Friday morning.

Before the meeting officially started, Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood handed out small sugar packets to illustrate how deadly a dose of fentanyl is.

Blackwood said the District Attorney’s office held the meeting because they wanted to raise awareness in the community on how lethal the dose is.

“We need to do our part at the District Attorney’s Office, and with our partners in law enforcement and the Drug Education Council,” said Blackwood. “To make sure we’re having these conversations with people in the community.”

Blackwood also said he’s been going to schools to speak with students about the dangers of fentanyl and other issues. He said it’s important for parents to have this conversation with their children regarding the potent drug.

District Attorney Ashley Rich said she’s working on getting a grant to obtain testing kits to test saliva to determine a fentanyl overdose.

“But if we determine that there’s fentanyl involved, then we can immediately get a search warrant, seize their phone and go after the supplier or the dealer,” said Rich. “And that’s what we want to start doing. And so it’s important that we have all of our law enforcement officers carrying these new drug testing kits that will tell us immediately if an overdose was from fentanyl.”

Rich also said the D.A.’s office is working with lawmakers to place laws to crack down on fentanyl trafficking. She said she’s been in contact with Matt Simpson and Chris Pringle who are working to legislate their own bills to crack down on trafficking.

One person from the crowd in the meeting raised the concern about fentanyl being laced in Halloween candy. Blackwood said it is important to remain vigilant, but there is not any evidence to support the possibility of fentanyl-laced Halloween candy in Alabama.